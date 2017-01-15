Rovers maintain impressive pre-season form with nine-try win

Featherstone took their tally to 136 points scored and only 24 conceded in three pre-season victories by beating League One side York City Knights 46-4 in Rovers full-back Ian Hardman’s testimonial match at Big Fellas Stadium on Sunday.

Jason Walton grabbed two tries in the first 10 minutes and man of the match Hardman also scored twice as Rovers maintained the form they showed in previous friendlies against Halifax and Hunslet.

New-look York, with 15 new faces in their squad, understandly looked rusty in their first outing of 2017 and their first under new ownership but they competed well after trailing 20-0 after just 16 minutes.

Featherstone’s other scorers in a nine-yry win were James Duckworth, Luke Briscoe, Michael Knowles, Brad Tagg and Scott Turner.

Kyle Briggs landed five goals from eight kicks on his first apppearance since last season.

York were 36-0 down before James Haynes scored their solitary try in the 56th minute after Rovers lost the ball.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Duckworth, Walton, Briscoe, Turner; Briggs, Wildie; Griffin, Day, Cooper, Mariano, Davies, Tagg. Subs: Carlile, Knowles, Moore, Johnson, Kitchen, Bostock, Lyons, Hardcastle.

York City Knights: Robson; Foggin-Johnston, Brierley, Swift, Morrison; Sowerby, H Tyson-Wilson; R Tyson-Wilson, P Smith, Siddons, E Smith, Batchelor, Spears. Subs: Carter, Haynes, Learmonth, Hey, Dixon, Porter, Kittrick, Downes.

Attendance: 1,196.