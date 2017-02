Featherstone Rovers forward Frankie Mariano has been charged with grade B dangerous contact on Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst in the sixth minute of last Friday’s pre-season game at Big Fellas Stadium.

The disciplinary panel meets next Tuesday, but Mariano is eligible to submit an early guilty plea which would mean a one-game ban.

An RFL spokesman said Mariano is available for Featherstone’s opening Championship game at Halifax on Sunday.