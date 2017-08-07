Rovers forward Lockwood misses London clash after being charged with tripping

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE Rovers forward James Lockwood has been charged with a grade B offence of tripping following Saturday’s opening Qualifiers game against Leigh Centurions at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Lockwood has submitted an early guilty plea ahead of Tuesday evening’s RFL disciplinary hearing.

He now misses Sunday’s trip to fellow Championship side London Broncos in the second Qualifiers fixture as Rovers look to bounce back from their 38-12 defeat against Leigh.