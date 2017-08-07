Rovers forward Lockwood charged with tripping

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE forward James Lockwood has been charged with a grade B offence of tripping following Saturday’s opening Qualifiers game against Leigh Centurions at LD Nutrition Stadium.

An early guilty plea is available to Lockwood ahead of Tuesday evening’s RFL disciplinary hearing.

Rovers will look to bounce back from their 38-12 defeat to Leigh when they visit fellow Championship side London Broncos in their second Qualifiers fixture on Sunday.