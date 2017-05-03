Rovers forward Griffin ready for ‘tough battle’ at Rochdale

Veteran prop Darrell Griffin says Featherstone Rovers are on a revenge mission in Sunday’s Championship game at Rochdale after losing 10-9 to Hornets at home in March.

“They beat us earlier on in the season and ended our unbeaten start to the year, which hurt us as a team,” said the 35-year-old former Wakefield, Huddersfield, Leeds and Salford forward.

“They will be up for it again this Sunday. It seems everyone is up for it when they come up against us.

“Because we are up there at the top of the league, with the likes of Hull KR and Toulouse, everybody raises their game against us.

“We are under no illusions in terms of the task at hand this weekend. Rochdale went well against Hull KR last weekend and they will be looking to upset the odds by beating us.”

Griffin played in Featherstone’s 25-14 victory over Sheffield Eagles last Sunday and is adamant improvements are required to see off Rochdale and extend Featherstone’s winning run to four matches.

“We were poor against Sheffield and are working hard this week to rectify our performance,” he added.

“We need to come away with the win, given the teams chasing us, like London and Halifax. Those guys are playing well.

“Us forwards will have to be ready for a tough battle as Rochdale are a very physical side.

“If we can make the hard yards and work tirelessly in defence then I am sure our halves, who have been brilliant lately, will do the business for us.”