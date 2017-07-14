Rovers complete signing of former Widnes prop Brooks

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have completed the signing of Scotland international prop Sam Brooks.

The 23-year-old, who will wear the number 28 shirt, trained with his new team-mates for the first time last night.

Widnes Vikings released Brooks earlier this week and the Rovers moved swiftly to sign him until the end of the season.

He featured in Scotland’s 2016 Four Nations campaign and has made six top-flight appearances this season, after joining the Vikings from Whitehaven last year.

Former Wigan Warriors Academy player Brooks said: “After leaving Widnes, where I wasn’t getting the game-time I needed to progress my career, Featherstone was without doubt the most attractive proposition for me.

“I had offers from several other clubs but this was where I wanted to be.

“Featherstone have a great squad and I reckon they are going to shake up the Qualifiers, so coming here was a no-brainer for me.

“We will certainly upset some teams and, from my own point of view, I need to be playing regularly - in a strong side - and I believe that can happen for me here.

“I have previous Championship experience, so I know what Featherstone are all about and what it is like to play at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I am not sure when my debut will come but if I can show my face before the Qualifiers that would be fantastic.

“Featherstone are one of the strongest teams outside of Super League and I want to be a part of what could be a really exciting end-of-season campaign with them.”