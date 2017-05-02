Rovers coach: We will have to be good at Rochdale

GETTING THROUGH injury-free was the main satisfaction coach Jon Sharp took from Featherstone Rovers’ 25-14 win over Sheffield Eagles.

Rovers remain third in the Kingstone Press Championship ahead of a tough schedule which will see them visit Rochdale Hornets on Sunday and then play host to Halifax in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup four days later.

“We got no injuries, so that was one of the positives,” Sharp said of the win two days ago.

“But we were really scratchy.

“We made some changes to the team and we looked a bid disjointed at times, but slick in other parts of the game.

“In the first half I thought we were really good, but we never went on with it.”

Sharp added: “We gave Sheffield an opportunity to come back into the game and that made it tougher than it should have been.

“We created a lot of opportunities, but we were not clinical enough to get the job done as well as we would have liked.

“We have got a big game this week against Rochdale, who can challenge anybody, so we will have to be good.”

Rovers’ side included five Leeds Rhinos players: on-loan Cory Aston, plus dual-registered Josh Walters, Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki.

“They were good additions, they all brought something to the team,” Sharp said.