Rovers coach Sharp urges fans to turn out in force

COACH Jon Sharp is urging Featherstone Rovers fans to turn out in force at Thursday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Rovers won 38-8 at Rochdale Hornets on Sunday to climb to second place in the Kingstone Press Championship.

Sharp wants to continue the momentum by reaching the last eight of the Challenge Cup on the 50th anniversary of Featherstone’s first Wembley triumph in 1967.

“We scored some brilliant individual tries on Sunday and some well-worked team ones too but, defensively, we were brilliant,” said Sharp.

“Despite their recent results, Rochdale are a strong side and we had a great deal to overcome.

“Our attention now switches entirely, however, with Halifax coming to the LD Nutrition Stadium on Thursday evening.

“They will want nothing more than to end our cup run, but we very much want to take up a place in the competition’s last eight.

“The away support was fantastic on Sunday, possibly outnumbering the home support at Rochdale, and we will need more of the same on Thursday.

“The television cameras are coming and all eyes will be on our club for arguably the first time this season.

“It looks set to be a fantastic night of entertainment, so I would call on our supporters and those getting behind Halifax to help make it one to remember.”

Pre-purchased tickets for the Thursday’s clash are priced at £15 (adults), £10 (concessions) and £5 (juniors). Adult and concession prices will rise by £3 and £2 respectively on the day of the game.