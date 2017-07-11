Rovers coach Sharp sets sights on second spot

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Jon Sharp says there will be no easing off now a return to the Qualifiers has been secured.

Rovers’ 32-14 win at Oldham two days ago ensured a second successive top-four finish in the Kingstone Press Championship, with two games remaining in the regular season.

“We are going to keep going hard,” said Sharp, whose team are one point behind London Broncos.

“I want to try to get second spot.

“We have got to go all out to get ready for the middle-eights now we know we are in it.”

Rovers lost all seven games in the Qualifiers last term, but Sharp added: “We are injury-free and that’s a big difference from last year.

“We’ve got fresh bodies and a squad that knows what it’s like and what to expect in the eights. Last year we limped in. This year we’ve been in the top-four all year and second at times and there’s a bit more composure about us.”

Of securing another top-four finish, Sharp said: “With two games to go, it is a good achievement.

“It is not easy doing it back to back. I know London will as well, but currently there’s only Leigh who have done that. Us and London are going to be the second and third teams to do it and I am really pleased with that.”