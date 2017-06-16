Rovers coach Sharp: Lessons to be learned from Leeds cup defeat

COACH Jon Sharp was left to rue Featherstone’s poor completion rate in Friday’s 58-0 defeat at Leeds Rhinos in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarterfinals.

“I thought Leeds were excellent. Their completion rate was around the high 8os while we barely reached 40 per cent. You can’t do that against a full-time time as good as Leeds are,” said Sharp.

“There are some lessons to learn for us. We need to show a little more patience and build our game a little bit better.

“In the energy battle with Leeds, we were a tired team in the end, especially in those last few minutes when we had some opportunities.

“We needed to defend our first couple of sets and we didn’t do that well.

“I thought their back three got them on the front foot and we found the speed of the game at times too difficult. That is through not completing and not putting Leeds under any pressure.”