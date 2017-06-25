Rovers coach Sharp: Dumb plays late in the game cost us dear at London

COACH Jon Sharp felt Featherstone Rovers came up with “some really dumb plays late on” that cost them dear in today’s 36-30 defeat at London Broncos.

Rovers were pipped after leading 24-22 with only seven minutes remaining.

“I thought the best team lost - that’s clear,” said Sharp.

“I thought we played some really good stuff and scored some great tries.

“We had to be good against a London team who had won their last nine out of nine games.

“We shouldn’t be getting beaten when we score 30 points.

“We just came up with some real dumb plays late on,

“Leading 24-22, we just didn’t handle the pressure. The messages were getting out and we just didn’t control the ball as well as we should have done at crucial stages and shut the game out.

There’s only one negative and that’s that we got beaten.

“We are coming off the back of playing Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup quarterfinals on the Friday and then, on Wednesday, playing Swinton who are a really good footballing teram and beat Halifax today.

“And then we we travel to London for four hours and come up with an outstanding, almost perfect performance.

“It’s a shame we haven’t got the points we deserve but that’s rugby league.

“There are lessons to be learned from it. I think we need to a bit more hard nosed and we need to shut out games when we are in front.

“But I was delighted with the attitude and the performance of the players. I thought they were great.

“This was three games in nine days against a million pound team who are full time.

“It was outstanding endeavour from part-time blokes and no lack of skill either.I thought we were really good with the ball.

“I thought nine, seven and six were really good and the forward pack was dominant and laid a platform.

“Defensively we need to work a little bit harder and be a little bit smarter as well. There some penalties at crucial stages today that went against us.”