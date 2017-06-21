Rovers coach hails strong defensive display in victory against Swinton

COACH Jon Sharp was delighted with Featherstone’s defensive work in tonight’s 36-2 win over Swinton Lions that lifted them to third in the Championship.

Rovers did not concede a try and scored seven themselves ahead of Sunday’s trip to top-four rivals London Broncos.

“Defensively I thought we were great,” said Sharp.

“Swinton are a good attacking team that throw a lot at you

“We needed to win, that’s for sure, because we know how tight it is.

“We all seem to winning at the moment and we couldn’t afford to drop any points tonight and out of respect for our fans we picked a strong team.”

Sharp was pleased with the performances of Chris Ulugia and Andy Bostock who both made successful comebacks from injury.

“There’s bound to be a little bit of rustiness there and their bodies will probably be sore tomorrow but both blokes got through fine,” he added.

“They have not played for some time so I think the hit out tonight will have done them the world of good.”