Rovers coach Duffy: We need to play smarter

FEATHERSTONE’S new coach John Duffy was left to rue a poor start to Saturday’s opening Super 8s Qualifier against his former club Leigh Centurions.

Championship outfit Rovers lost 38-12 against their Super League opponents at LD Nutrition Stadium after being 12 points behind after just seven minutes.

Duffy said: “We started both halves poorly and gave ourselves too much to do.

“Our discipline let us down in the first-half as well.

“I also thought we could have done more in the second-half but credit to Leigh. They have been playing at a higher intensity every week all year.

“We have a lot to learn and have a lot to go at but we’ll be working hard next week.

“We’ve just got to be a bit smarter.”

Featherstone visit fellow Championship side London Broncos in their second Qualifier next Sunday.