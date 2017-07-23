Rovers coach Duffy: Missed chances cost us dear in Toulouse defeat

NEWLY-apppointed coach John Duffy was happy with Featherstone’s performance in Saturday evening’s 32-26 defeat at Toulouse Olympique but he felt missed chances were costly.

“I thought we deserved more out of the game but you have got to take your opportunities when they come,” said Duffy after his first match in charge of Featherstone.

With the score 26-26, Rovers missed with two drop goal attempts before Toulouse snatched victory with a last minute try.

“The amount of effort the players put into that game we deserved more out of it but when you have opportunities in big games you have got to take them and we didn’t. Toulouse did right at the death and we paid that price,” added Duffy.

“I thought our players were magnificent from 1 to 17.

“Obviously there is loads to work on and you get that every week but I thought their attitude was spot on.

“In the second-half I think we had 10 sets back-to-back on our own line and they didn’t get over and that kind of mentality and attitude towards your defence makes winners.

“Their worth ethic and their will to cover each other’s backs on the goalline was superb and then we went up the pitch and got some points which is pleasing.

“It was just that last five to 10 minutes when we had opportunities and they weren’t taken.