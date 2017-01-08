Rovers coach delighted with Mariano, Walton and Hardcastle

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp was delighted with the form of Frankie Mariano, Jason Walton and Josh Hardcastle in Sunday’s 52-6 win over Hunslet in the Gareth Swift Memorial Trophy match at Big Fellas Stadium.

Mariano, trialist Hardcastle and Luke Briscoe each scored two tries and debutant Walton slotted in excellently in Featherstone’s second pre-season victory.

Leading 18-6 at half-time, Rovers added 34 unanswered points against League One Hunslet who were playing their first game.

“I was delighted with Mariano today,” said Sharp.

“I thought he created a lot of problems for the opposition and off the back of his carries I thought he then created quick play the balls.

“I thought Jay Walton was an absolute handful and looked like a player who played at another level and I thought today did everything I expected of him and was a massive bonus for us”

Featherstone Lions centre Hardcastle followed his two tries in Rovers’ 38-14 win at Halifax on Boxing Day with another eye-catching two-try performance.

Sharp added: “Hopefully over the next couple of weeks we will be offering Josh a contract because he certainly deserves an opportunity to stay at this club beyond his trialist status.”