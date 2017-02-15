Rovers chief Campbell pleased with progress

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell is pleased with the club’s progress this season, both on and off the field.

Rovers have won their first two Championship games and the club’s off-field staff have also been praised.

Said Campbell: “Everything is progressing positively at the club in general.

“I really feel the business is gaining momentum and pulling in the right direction.

“It is well placed as things stand and the staff here are working brilliantly to keep moving the club forward.

“There is a lot to be excited about and it is great to see the level of support the players are getting.

“Getting two points against Oldham last Sunday, in trying conditions, was a great achievement for us. We have started the season well.

“Going to Batley this Sunday will be extremely difficult.

“Again, the conditions will be tough and it is a hard place to go and win at. They are coming off the back of a big win over Halifax.

“We will probably have a few extra bodies back in contention this weekend, though, which will provide a big boost for Jon (Sharp) and his team.

“We have got two great wins under our belt and another one at Batley would keep us very much on track in terms of where we want to be on the league table come May and June.

“We need to take that to Batley now and kick on.”

Campbell has also confirmed that a special meeting of the club’s life Members will take place at Big Fellas Stadium on Tuesday February 28 (7.30pm).

Rovers officials have been undertaking due diligence in recent weeks to identify the club’s active life members and all are now invited to attend the meeting later this month.

Life members are kindly asked - prior to the February 28 event - to bring copies of membership contracts, certificates and cards to the reception for further validation.

Those planning to attend are required to provide proof of life membership prior to or on the evening itself for schemes to be honoured correctly.