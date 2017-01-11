Rovers chairman pays tribute to ‘truly great player’ Ramshaw

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell says rugby league has lost a ‘truly great player’ with the death of the club’s former back row forward Terry Ramshaw who died on Monday after a long illness.

Ramshaw scored 27 tries in 100 appearances for Featherstone after making his debut in the 1961-62 season.

He scored a superb try when Rovers beat the touring Australian side 23-17 at Post Office Road on October 2, 1963.

He later played for Halifax, Bradford, Wakefield, Salford, Hull KR, Oldham and York.

Rovers chief Campbell said: “On behalf of the Featherstone club, I would like to send our sincere condolences to Sandra and Terry’s family at this very sad time.

“The game has lost another truly great player. The picture of Terry scoring a try against Australia not only epitomises our great club in winning against the odds, but the determination on Terry’s face is clear as he leaves a trail of Aussies behind him.

“A lot of people don’t know much about the time and effort he put in at the Travellers Saints club in Featherstone.

“He set the culture at such a young age for so many future stars of this great game who went on to not only play professionally but also represent their country.”

A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off in Sunday’s Ian Hardman testimonial match at Big Fellas Stadium when Rovers host York City Knights.