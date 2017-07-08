Rovers boss Sharp: We want to get the job done

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS can achieve their initial goal for the season with two games in hand if they win at Oldham tomorrow (3pm).

Rovers are third in the Kingstone Press Championship, three points clear of Toulouse Olympique and Halifax who meet in France this afternoon.

Unless they draw, a win tomorrow would guarantee Rovers a top-four finish and a place in the middle-eights Qualifiers for a second successive season.

“We want to get the job done early in regards to the top-four,” Featherstone coach Jon Sharp stressed. “We don’t want it to go to the last game.

“Only one team has gone back-to-back in the top-four (under the current format) and that’s Leigh.

“London are going to do it as well, but we want to match that and for me it is really important we play well as well as we win - then we will take whatever comes after that. If we’re in the top-four that’s great, but if not we’ll just get ready for Halifax next week.”

Rovers are a point behind London who play host to Sheffield Eagles tomorrow.

Runners-up spot to Hull KR is still a possibility, but Sharp said: “It is out of our hands to some extent. We’ve got to win all our games and rely on others doing us a favour by taking a game off London.”

Sharp confirmed recent signing from Castleford Tigers Daniel Igbinedion, who was previously on loan at Dewsbury Rams, will make his debut tomorrow.