Rovers boss Sharp: We’ve all to play for

HEAD coach Jon Sharp says Featherstone Rovers have not given up on chasing down Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull Kingston Rovers who suffered their first league defeat this season when Toulouse beat them on Monday.

Featherstone, who were pipped at Hull KR on Friday and beat Bradford on Monday, are level on points with second-placed Toulouse, four points adrift of Hull KR.

“It has been a happy Easter for us in all honesty and we are pleased with the results,” said Sharp.

“It feels like two wins for us really, given the way we went against Hull KR, and we are well placed going into the second half of the regular season.

“We have not given up on chasing down KR - and Toulouse are level with us in second spot, meaning it is all still to play for over the next six to eight weeks.

“Our focus switches back to the Challenge Cup this Sunday and we are anticipated a bruising encounter against Oldham.

“They pushed us very close at home in the league, back in February, and they will be coming to cause an upset this weekend.

“We really want to be in the next round of the competition, though, so I fully expect the boys to dig deep and give everything this Sunday.”

Supporters have until 5pm on Wednesday to save up to 40 per cent on tickets for Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash between Featherstone and Oldham. Tickets are available priced at £12 (adults), £8 (concessions) and £5 (juniors), by visiting the LD Nutrition Stadium Super Store between 9am and 5pm.