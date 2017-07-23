Rovers boss hails ‘outstanding’ display by returning Briggs

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy was delighted with half-back Kyle Briggs’ performance in Saturday’s 32-26 defeat at Toulouse.

The 29-year-old stand-off scored a try and set up another for Jason Walton after making his comeback from the substitute’s bench.

Briggs went on in the 26th minute, replacing Keal Carlile, with Matty Wildie moving from half-back to hooker

“I thought Kyle was outstanding,” said Duffy.

“I thought he really led the team when he came on. I thought his influence towards the game was superb especially in attack.

“We were really fluent when he came. That’s no disrespect to Thacks (Anthony Thackeray) who I thought was also outstanding.

“Matty Wildie and Keal Carlile were superb as well. We rotated them really well.

“Kyle’s attitude has been spot on this week.

“I am looking forward to working with over the next couple of months.”