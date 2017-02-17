Rovers boosted by return of key forwards

Featherstone Rovers are set welcome back key forwards Frankie Mariano, Richard Moore and Michael Knowles for Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship match at Batley Bulldogs.
Mariano returns after serveing a one-match suspension while Moore and Knowles have recovered from injuries that forced them to miss the first two Championship games.
Featherstone’s 19-man squad includes Leeds Rhinos’ dual registered players Jordan Baldwinson, Josh Walters and Ash Handley.
The squad is Andy Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Ash Handley, Brad Tagg, Chris Ulugia, Frankie Mariano, Ian Hardman, Jason Walton, John Davies, Jordan Baldwinson, Josh Hardcastle, Josh Walters, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Michael Knowles, Richard Moore.