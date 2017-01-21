Rovers announce squad numbers for 2017

Featherstone Rovers head coach Jon Sharp today announced shirt numbers for a 23-man squad ahead of the new Kingstone Press Championship campaign.

This week’s new signings Josh Hardcastle and James Lockwood have been given numbers 23 and 21 respectively.

Former Featherstone Lions centre Hardcastle, 24, has signed a two-year deal and 30-year-old forward Lockwood will be eligible to play when he completes a two-year ban in March.

Ian Hardman has reclaimed the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Craven last year.

Newcomers Frankie Mariano and Jason Walton will wear 14 and 22 respectively.

Ex-Batley player Chris Ulugia has been handed the number three shirt and fellow new recruits Michael Knowles and Richard Moore will be numbers 11 and 13 respectively.

Team boss Sharp said: “We have put together a very competitive squad and are looking forward to the season’s official start now, with a couple of exciting friendlies coming up.

“There is plenty of competition for places and that is healthy. We are happy with the mix of high quality and depth we have.

“We have a great culture here amongst the squad and, with several players vying for each position, I believe our form should be good throughout the year. There is plenty to play for and we are aiming to succeed.”

Featherstone’s captain and vice-captain will be named prior to the start of the league season.

Featherstone’s squad numbers are:

1. Ian Hardman

2. James Duckworth

3. Chris Ulugia

4. Misi Taulapapa

5. Luke Briscoe

6. Kyle Briggss

7. Anthony Thackeray

8. Darrell Griffin

9. Keal Carlile

10. Andy Bostock

11. Michael Knowles

12. John Davies

13. Richard Moore

14. Frankie Mariano

15. Brad Tagg

16. Luke Cooper

17. Sam Day

18. Scott Turner

19. Matty Wildie

20. Kyran Johnson

21. James Lockwood

22. Jason Walton

23. Josh Hardcastle