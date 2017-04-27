Rovers and Tigers Challenge Cup ties on TV

FOUR LADBROKES Challenge Cup sixth round ties have been selected to be broadcast on television starting with Featherstone Rovers v Halifax live on Sky Sports on Thursday, May 11 (8pm).

Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers, a repeat of last year’s thrilling Million Pound Game, will also be shown on Sky Sports the following day.

The BBC will broadcast two games over the weekend starting with Castleford Tigers v St Helens on Saturday, May 13 (2.30pm) followed by Warrington Wolves against local rivals Widnes Vikings on Sunday, May 14 (3.00pm).

The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final draw will be conducted live on the BBC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following the completion of Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings.

The confirmed Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round TV schedule is:

Thursday, May 11 – Featherstone Rovers v Halifax (8.00pm, Sky Sports)

Friday, May 12 – Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers (8.00pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday, May 13 – Castleford Tigers v St Helens (2.30pm, BBC One)

Sunday, May 14 – Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings (3.00pm, BBC Two)