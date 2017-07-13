Rovers aiming to sign ‘high-calibre’ players ahead of Qualifiers

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are in talks to sign Super League players ahead of next month’s Middle 8s Qualifiers.

Rovers have become the first part-time team to reach the Qualifiers for a second successive season.

Club chairman Mark Campbell says they are now chasing “high-calibre recruits.”

“We cannot say too much at this stage but we are actively working to strengthen and improve the squad,” added Campbell.

“We have come to an agreement with one top-flight player and are doing everything in our power to get other deals over the line before the start of the play-offs.

“We have recognised the areas of the team which require greater depth or improvement and, hopefully, if things go to plan, we will get the bodies we require.

“It is not just a case of signing anyone, from anywhere, though, we are targeting the right kind of players who can improve our roster.”