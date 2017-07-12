Rhinos star McGuire on the move but not to Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have played down speculation linking them with a move for Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire.

The 34-year-old half-back, who has scored 262 tries for Leeds in over 400 appearances, was contracted with the Rhinos until the end of the 2018 season.

He has now confirmed that this season will be his last at Headingley but he is planning to play somewhere next year, prompting speculation linking him with several clubs including Featherstone, Hull KR and Toronto.

Davide Longo, Featherstone’s general manager, said: “We are constantly scouring the market, looking to improve our squad, though have not agreed anything with Danny or his representatives.

“Danny has been an excellent servant for the Rhinos over the years and continues to lead from the front.

“I am sure his signature for 2018 and beyond will be hugely sought after. He is a fantastic professional and, for me, will go down as one of the best half-backs to have graced the Headingley turf.”