Rangi ready to step up for Castleford Tigers

Rangi Chase is determined to make the most of his opportunity when he is likely to be given an 80-minute role in the Castleford Tigers team taking on Huddersfield Giants tonight.

Chase is keen to stress that he is happy with whatever role he is given by head coach Daryl Powell and if that means coming on as a late substitute, as he has done in several games, that is fine by him.

But he knows tonight’s game when Cas will be without both Luke Gale and Ben Roberts at half-back is a real opportunity to impress.

He told the Express: “I’m not really looking at it to put my foot in the team. Whether I play off the bench or start doesn’t matter to me, just as long as I do my job and I’m enjoying my footy –and I am enjoying it here at Cas.

“If I came on and play five minutes or if I play 80 minutes I’ve just got to do what’s best for the team.

“But it was good to get a run out against Wigan and get so many minutes. Opportunities come and unfortunately Benny Roberts, who has probably been our best player for the last few weeks, got injured, but it gave me an opportunity to play more game time.

“Hopefully he’ll be back soon because we need our top players and need a strong squad every week to keep winning.

“I’ve got to step up now and I’m looking forward to the game. I’ve had to work hard to get a place back and you’ve got to play well to keep it in this team.”

Chase is expecting the table topping Tigers to face a big test from Huddersfield.

He said: “Huddersfield are coming off a good win and so are we so it’s a challenge for us to be consistent.

“They never give up. We’ve done some video on them and they have a dig. They’ve got some quality players like Danny Brough and a couple of big forwards so it’s not going to be an easy game, it never is.

“We’ve some players missing, but it’s an opportunity for people, myself included. I can’t wait to play and I’m sure the guys that are stepping in should be excited about the opportunity because it might not come round again with the squad we’ve got now.

“You’ve got to make the most of your opportunity it, enjoy it and put your foot in the door.”

Chase started the season as a starter in the team and lost his place because of a disciplinary issue, but holds no grudges against the club for the actions they took and insists he is enjoying his second spell at Cas.

He added: “For me it’s the best ground and I really enjoy playing down here.

“I am enjoying my footy and I am ready for any challenge that comes my way.

“It’s awesome to be playing for the team at the top, but the good thing about it is we don’t get ahead ourselves or anything like that.

“We’re a family orientated club, we keep our feet on the ground, Powelly makes sure we do, and that’s what I like about this club.”