Race night will raise funds for amateur RL clubs

A group of Castleford Tigers supporters are holding an annual race night at Glasshoughton WMC, Leeds Road, Castleford, on Saturday, January 28.

The event will raise funds for local amateur and junior rugby league clubs.

It will feature six races and there will also be live entertainment.

There will be sponsorship presentations to local amateur RL teams.

There will also be the presentation of a new award dedicated to Stephen Sweeting who sadly passed away last year.

Admission to the event is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

The ticket price cost includes entrance, food and a raffle ticket.

There will be numerous raffle prizes available.

A limited number of tickets are still available.

They are selling fast with more than 160 tickets already sold.

The doors open at 6pm with the races starting at 7:30pm.

The event will be attended by two of Super League’s most popular mascots - Daddy Cool of Wakefield Trinity and JT of Castleford Tigers so there will be plenty to keep youngsters entertained on the night.

Tickets are available online at Castleford-tigers-superleague-forum.fwscart.com