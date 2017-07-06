Powell hails Castleford’s resilience after dramatic derby win at Wakefield

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell praised his side’s resilience after they recovered from 16-0 down at half-time to snatch a 25-24 win in tonight’s Super League derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Luke Gale’s drop goal two minutes from time earned Castleford their tenth straight league victory and put them ten points clear at the top of the table.

“We looked like we’d lost the way to play when we got rattled but credit to the boys we found some real tempo in the second-half and a little bit more of a will to come out on top,” said Powell.

“The more games you win you can wane a little bit and you’ve got to be mindful of that. I keep trying to remind the boys. There’s a lesson for us there tonight that we need to keep learning.”

Powell’s half-time message did the trick after Castleford struggled in the first-half.

He added: “You have half-times where you have to say things to help a group of blokes realise how good they are.

“I thought Wakefield were great in the first-half, they really rattled us.

“We made errors and we gifted them a try - we’ve made a habit of doing the recently.

“Wakefield gave us very little. we couldn’t get any tempo at the ruck, it was really slow.

“By contrast they were getting a lot of ruck speed and that was causing us a lot of trouble so we had a few frankish words at half-time.

“We got a try back and then another and the ascendancy can soon change in a game and it did that. We were always in with a chance then but with 14 minutes we still had a job to do and I thought we did it pretty well there at the end.”