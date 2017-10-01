Powell hails ‘awesome’ achievement of Castleford players

Head coach Daryl Powell praised the performances of his Castleford Tigers players over the 2017 season that led to six of them being selected for the Dream Team.

Powell was present at the announcement when Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden, Michael Shenton, Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken were all included in the Super League “best of” for the year and said it had indicated how well Castleford have performed this season.

He said: “It’s awesome for us all to see so many of our players selected in the Dream Team. The players themselves for how hard they work, the coaching staff for providing the support and the other players for making it all work.

“These guys are getting the accolades and for six of them to be in there is outstanding.

“I feel a bit for Paul McShane because I think he has had an unbelievable season as some of the other guys have as well. He’d be the one to feel pretty unlucky to miss out.

“There are others from the club who would have been worthy choices. Especially over the last seven, eight, nine games our right edge has really matched up with the left and done some special things.

“The left edge has got massive raps and the right edge is balancing it up well. we’ve got a good balance to our game and everybody is contributing.

“We’ve got a lot of quality players, but it would be unlikely you would see a full Castleford team chosen wouldn’t it

“It’s testimony to a lot of people and shows how far the club has come.

“Signing quality players and helping them to achieve their potential is part of what we do and we are proud of that.”

On whether the much acclaimed Tigers left edge can now go on to star for England as well in the World Cup, Powell said: “They’re in the mix for England and if it goes on form we will have a few boys in there.

“We’ll see who gets selected, but you’d think there would be quite a few of our boys on the plane.”