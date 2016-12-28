Powell: Future looking good for Castleford

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell believes the Boxing Day game against Hull FC has shown that the club has a strong future.

Powell was delighted with the young members of his first team squad that started the pre-season match and the academy youngsters who came on in the second half in the 42-10 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He said: “I thought the young kids did really well, there were some good performances.

“Obviously we’ve got people in there who have played a few games, Greg Minikin is really still a kid and I thought he did really well, Will Maher was a strong performer and I thought Tom Holmes did some really good things.

“And then to see all of the young kids was fantastic. Callum McLelland at 16 years of age making a first team appearance was great to see and then there was a whole host around him. It was just great to see them get out there and play with some confidence.

“They got challenged a little bit towards the end, but I thought they did really well.

“The future of the club as you can see with so many first team players missing as well is in a great position.”

Powell was pleased with the way the academy players fitted in well when they were introduced in the second half.

He added: “I wanted to get a really good first half out of it then obviously you think there might be some dilution as you get through, as you make that many changes.

“We had 14 subs and it’s a lot to manage in and out and to keep your team fluid. I thought we did all right with that. I’m not giving myself a pat on the back, but it takes a bit of managing.

“I thought the players did well. We made them aware of how difficult they can be, but they managed it really well. When they got on there for the main part I thought we looked seamless.”