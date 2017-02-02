Percy makes his Rovers debut

Featherstone Rovers unveiled their new club mascot - Percy the Pit Pony - at Friday’s home match against Leeds Rhinos at Big Fellas Stadium.

Percy, who is sponsored by the National Coal Mining Museum at Overton, near Wakefield, mingled with the crowd and was given an excellent reception by young fans.

The new mascot replaces pirate-themed Bluebeard and celebrates the area’s heritage.

It has been produced by the same company that did Ronnie Rhino for Leeds Rhinos and Daddy Cool for Wakefield Trinity.

Rovers are looking for someone to play the role of Percy the Pit Pony on a volunteer basis.

For more information call 01977-781674 during normal office hours.

Percy is set to make another appearance when the club stage an “An Evening With The Rovers’ in the Cappers Bar this evening (7pm start).

Featherstone’s new first-team captain for 2017 will be revealed at the event, which will be hosted by Radio Yorkshire’s Mark Wilson.

The event will start with a fans’ forum which will give supporters a chance to quiz club chairman Mark Campbell and general manager Davide Longo. The evening will close with supporters being able to engage in a question-and-answer session with a selection of players, who will be joined on stage by head coach Jon Sharp.