Patrick leaves Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Larne Patrick has left the club by mutual agreement.

Prop forward Patrick joined the Tigers on loan from Huddersfield Giants during the 2016 season and soon earned himself a three-year Tigers deal. But in 2017 he has struggled to hold down a spot in the team and has been hampered by injuries, making just seven appearances from the bench.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Larne has left the club this week and it’s a decision we have come to together to benefit both the club and the player.

“Larne has an opportunity to play first team football on a regular basis in the Championship and we wish him well for the next chapter of his career.

“I’d like to thank Larne for his time with us.

“Our attention is now fully focused on 2018 and I’ll be 100% supporting Daryl in building the best squad possible to enter the 2018 season.”