Parliament gets involved in Solomona dispute

The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group has written to the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, and the UK Sports Minister, expressing its concerns over the ongoing contractual dispute regarding player Denny Solomona.

Solomona has two years remaining on his contract at Super League club Castleford Tigers, but failed to return to pre-season training and has now made his debut for Sale Sharks in their game against Saracens.

In the letters, the group expressed its concerns at the news that Solomona has signed a contract with the union side, despite no transfer fee being agreed between the two clubs and its disappointment that the RFU has stated publicly that it believes it is a matter for the two clubs, failing to act in the face of a flagrant disregard for contractual obligations.

Group chairman and MP for Leeds North West, Greg Mulholland, said: “The actions of Denny Solomona and Sale Sharks are disgraceful and should not be allowed.

“The group feels strongly that a player should not be able to walk away from a fixed contract without consequence and is fully supportive of the stance the Rugby Football League has taken in this regard.”

“In the era of open rugby, there will of course be players who will, entirely reasonably, choose to play both codes. However, this must be done properly, as it has to when players change clubs within the same code.

“The blatant disregard that Sale Sharks and the player have shown for his existing contract must not be allowed to stand. To walk out of a legal contract and to sign a player in this position is completely unacceptable, as contracts must be honoured.”