Ormondroyd: We showed character in Oldham win

LEEDS RHINOS’ dual registered forward Jack Ormondroyd felt Featherstone Rovers showed ‘character and grit’ in Sunday’s 8-6 home win against Oldham.

Ormondroyd made 30 appearances for Rovers last year and has played in both their opening Kingstone Press Championship fixtures this season.

“It is going really well,” he said.

“We played Halifax the first week and that was a really tough game, a lot tougher than I expected.

“Sunday was a scrappy game, but it shows a lot of character and grit to come through those games and get the win. I think it’s really important to be able to do that.”

Ormondroyd now hopes he is closing in on his Super League debut with the Rhinos after joining them from Featherstone.

After impressing in pre-season, the big prop was included in Rhinos’ initial squad for last Thursday’s Super League opener at St Helens and though he didn’t make the 17 he is hopeful his breakthrough will come sooner rather than later.

“It was a good experience,” Ormondroyd said of his involvement in the squad for the trip to Saints.

“I know I played in the friendlies, but it’s different when it’s the first league game, especially against St Helens.

“It was a big crowd and a nice experience and it has made me even hungrier to be in the team and to be part of it.”

Ormondroyd, whose father Ian was a professional footballer, added: “I had a meeting with Brian (coach Brian McDermott) on our training camp.

“We talked about how pre-season had gone and it was really encouraging. Watching the lads in the first game has made me really want to get out there and play with them.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long and if I get my chance hopefully I can play well and keep a place in the team.”

The 25-year-old added: “It is a big step up, but the only way I am going to get used to it is by playing. I think my match fitness is coming back, but I think playing Super League games is ultimately what will improve me.

“Being at Leeds, in a full-time environment, is helping me massively.