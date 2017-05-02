Newcomers in Castleford Tigers squad to face Huddersfield

A number of players have come into the 19-man Castleford Tigers squad for the first time this season with three men on England duty and Ben Roberts injured for the game against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.

With Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken away in Australia on England duty Powell has recalled Tom Holmes, Kevin Larroyer and Kieran Gill from their loan clubs.

Alex Foster could be set for his debut after signing for the Tigers recently until the end of the season while Andy Lynch returns, but the Tigers will be missing Ben Roberts who strained his groin during the 54-4 win over Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.

Castleford fans can buy their tickets down at the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes and can also take advantage of a great coach travel deal. Season ticket holders can travel free and non-season ticket holders can book a seat for just £5.

The Castleford 19 man squad is: 6. Rangi Chase, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 34. Alex Foster, 26. Kieran Gill, 23. Tom Holmes, 33. Kevin Larroyer, 8. Andy Lynch, 14. Nathan Massey, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 2. Greg Minikin, 13. Adam Milner, 21. Joel Monaghan, 17. Junior Moors, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 19. Gadwin Springer, 4. Michael Shenton, 3. Jake Webster.