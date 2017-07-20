New Rovers boss announces backroom staff

RYAN Powell and Greg Stebbings are the first additions to new Featherstone Rovers coach John Duffy’s backroom staff.

The pair worked with Scotland assistant coach Duffy during his time in charge at Swinton Lions.

Powell will be Featherstone’s assistant coach while Stebbings, who works alongside Duffy with Scotland, comes in as the new strength and conditioning coach.

“I have worked closely with both Greg and Ryan for the past three years,” said Duffy.

“Greg is superb with all things conditioning and sports science, so I am sure he will make the most of the fantastic facilities we have here.

“Ryan worked with me at Swinton too and we know each other inside out. He will bring a great deal of quality to the club.

“He is a good, young coach who is looking to succeed in the sport and I am delighted to have him and Greg here.”

Powell, brother of Wigan Warriors star Sam, said: “After working with the Wigan Warriors Academy, and playing with Leigh and Rochdale, I moved to Swinton, with John, for the 2014 season.

“We gained promotion to the Championship and kicked on from there, before being hampered by off-field issues this year.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be coming to such a big club and believe there is a huge amount to achieve here.”

Stebbings said: “The facilities here at second to none and we are very much looking forward to getting into action.

“The club is setu p brilliantly and we are an ambitious team. I know John and Ryan extremely well and we work very well together.

“For me, it is about assessing where the boys are at, where they have got to, and what they require for the remainder of the season.”