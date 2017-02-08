New boy Hardcastle quickly makes his mark with Rovers

NEW SIGNING Josh Hardcastle was delighted to bag two tries on his competitive debut for Featherstone Rovers in Sunday’s 32-26 win at Halifax in the opening Championship fixture.

The former Featherstone Lions three-quarter signed a two-year contract with Rovers last month after a successful trial spell which included a two-try display in the Boxing Day pre-season game at Halifax.

The 24-year-old received a last minute call-up last Sunday for another appearance at The Shay after Rovers were hit by late withdrawals.

“It was a tough game but we ground it out and got the result,” said Hardcastle.

“It’s always nice to score tries but it’s always down to the other lads doing the hard yards and I just get the glory at the end.

“I only found out I was playing on the morning of the game so it was nice to get the call-up and and being asked to do a job. Hopefully it will follow on for the next few weeks and I’ll get a few more games.”

Hardcastle has been training at Big Fellas Stadium for the last four month and he believes he is feeling the benefit in his on-field performances.

“When things are going well you tend to get on a roll and I’m feeling stronger with the work I’m doing in the gym,” he added.

“It’s more down to the training than anything but I think I’m getting there.”