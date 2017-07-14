Woolsey leads run spree as South Kirkby recover excellently

DALE WOOLSEY hammered 111 as South Kirkby piled up Pontefract and District Cricket League’s highest total of the day of 263-6 against Division One rivals Old Sharlston.

Kirkby recovered excellently after losing their first three batsmen Jake Rimmington, Steve Secker and Liam Rollin cheaply.

Woolsey, Stephen Ashworth (59) and Dylan Moran (38no) turned things round impressively and Ashworth (3-0), Richard Whaley (2-27), Tyler Browster (2-36) and Liam Rollin (2-48) then toppled Sharlston for 129, despite Luke Reeves’ 45.

Leaders Streethouse stretched their unbeaten league run to 12 matches by beating West Bretton by five wickets at Whinney Lane.

Jonathan Hughes struck 17 fours in an unbeaten 121 off 152 balls as Streethouse overhauled West Bretton’s total of 187-7 for the loss of five wickets with nine deliveries to spare.

David Hoyle (85) and Keith Whitehouse (57) supplied most of Bretton’s runs.

Streethouse’s James Cosgrove took 4-65 from nine overs.

Streethouse are 35 points clear of second-placed Fairburn who trounced Rossington Main by 124 runs.

After losing Ryan Greatrick and Brian Divine with just two runs on the scoreboard, Fairburn were indebted to Jake Abdy (72), Nicky Kirton (65) and Craig Piggott (60) as they raced to 251.

Rossingley’s reply also started badly as Guy Abdy (4-32) reduced them to 13-3.

They were eventually all out for 127 with George Smith snapping up 3-21 and James Pugh 2-15.

Inderjit Singh Hayre (68), Jack Parkinson (40), Mohammed Ayub (39) and Imran Shahzad (39) led Frickley Colliery to 243 against Barnby Dun.

Ayub claimed four wickets and Hayre three as Barnby were dismissed for 190.

Dave Harris and Shaun Longfield gave Ackworth the upper hand against Hooton Pagnell.

Longfield (64) shared an opening 88-run stand with Danny Bridges (33) in Ackworth’s total of 182 which also featured 30 by Kieran McIntyre.

Harris then claimed 7-44 in a 14-over spell as Hooton fell for 154 after Steve Hardaker (31) had figured in a 69-run opening partnership.

Shehzad Hussain (4-28) and Ellis Pattison (3-42) set up Hatfield’s six wicket win at Askern.

Division Two promotion-chasers Hemsworth Miners Welfare beat Notton by seven wickets.

James Gorton (7-34 from 14 overs) bowled out Notton for 133 and Jason Garrick finished unbeaten on 69 as Hemsworth knocked off the runs in 22.5 overs.

Leaders Brodsworth were far too good for Knottingley who were skittled for 54 by Craig Richardson (5-23) and Josh Bell (3-14). None of Knottingley’s batsmen managed double figures in a six-wicket defeat.

Chamila Wijesinghe (3-32) was Knottingley’s best bowler.

Featherstone won by five wickets at Darton who were limited to 157 by Danny Robinson (4-26), David Hiorns (2-38), Jason Picken (2-21) and Todd Davis (2-42).

Featherstone’s first three batsmen were quickly dismissed but they were rescued by James Dunn (77no), Danny Robinson (31no) and Jamie Robinson (21).

Allerton Bywater lost by 151 runs at second-placed Stainborough who recovered from 133-7 to reach 231-8 thanks to Tom Reid’s unbeaten 68 off 43 balls.

Luke Speight (3-30) was Allerton’s most successful bowler and Mark Mosby (28) their top scorer.

Liam Hopton (78), Alex Clemo (73no and 3-47) and Noor Sahaq (3-34) were Glasshoughton’s match-winners in a three-wicket success against Rothwell, for whom Alex Manson hit 76 and Tony Gardner 63.

Whitley Bridge’s Chris Welburn (6-38) routed Crigglestone for 113 but Whitley managed only 70 with Mathew Williamson snapping up 6-27 and Lewis Richardson 4-28.

Whitley’s total featured 34 extras including 15 wides.