WIN: World Snooker tickets to 2017 Betway UK Championship in York

World Snooker's top stars return to York this month for the Betway UK Championship and here’s your chance to win tickets to the showpiece final.

The tournament - at the York Barbican from November 28 to December 10 - is considered the second biggest ranking event, after the World Championship.

Those two tournaments make up snooker’s Triple Crown along with the Masters.

TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets - on sale now they start at just £7, but with several sessions are already sold out, fans must book quickly. For details see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS SEE BELOW

The UK Championship was first staged in 1977 and has been won by virtually all of snooker’s great names.

Since 2011 it has been staged at the York Barbican, and attracts huge crowds throughout.

In 2016, Mark Selby won the title for the second time by beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final.

Once again there will be 128 players battling for the trophy.

WIN TICKETS:

Our first prize is two tickets to both sessions of the final on Sunday, December 10. Three runners-up will each receive two tickets to both semi-finals on Saturday, December 9.

World Snooker's top stars return to the York Barbican for the Betway UK Championship, November 28 to December 10, 2017

For a chance to win simply enter our free prize draw. Simply provide your name and contact details on our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompWSBUC.

Deadline is noon on Monday, November 20, 2017.

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and marketing rules apply. Transport not included. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.