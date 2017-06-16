Webber’s unbeaten 71 steers leaders Ackworth to victory

THE TOP three teams in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Four - Ackworth, Ferrybridge Power Station and Pledwick - all won on Saturday.

Gareth Webber (71no) and Jack Willis (36) steered Ackworth to six-wicket victory after Daniel Malyan-Walker (4-27) and Dean Mathews (3-36) had dismissed Stainborough for 132.

Ferrybridge trounced Frickley by 180 runs.

Joe Angell hammered three sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten 88 and Marc Lumb struck 11 boundaries in an excellent 70 as Ferrybridge posted 227-4 which also included Stuart Ellison’s 31 not out. Chris Mills (21) was the solitary batsmen in double figures as Jack Hart (6-13) and Keith Lumb (3-26) routed Frickley for 47.

Chris Day (67), Rob Gledhill (47 and 4-36), Alex Haigh (43) and Matthew Clegg (3-15) shone in Pledwick’s three-wicket win at Netherton, for whom Stuart Griffiths hit 45 and Daryl Vaile bagged 5-51.

Jack Danks smashed un unbeaten 111 in South Kirkby’s five-run win against Fenwick.

Garforth’s Saj Hussain (4-28), Phil Wood (2-9) and Billy Dawson (2-26) dismissed Hatfield for 99 but Garforth managed only 56, with Matthew Cumpsty and Barathan Nallusamy each claiming five wickets.

Only three matches in Divisions Five East and Five West survived Saturday’s bad weather. Brodsworth Main beat Eggborough Power Station by six wickets, Wakefield Thornes won by 106 runs at West Bretton and Denby Grange defeated Notton by 135 runs.

Hundhill Hall increased their lead to 29 points in Divisaion Six East by beating Ferrybridge Power Station by 44 runs.

Captain Dan Ferguson (54no), Ben Westhead (27) and David Crowther (24) led Hundhill to 157-4 in their 40 overs.

Jonathon Ding’s 47 off 48 deliveries was in vain for Ferrybridge who were bowled out for 113 by Ferguson (2-18), Joshua Harpin (2-35) and Westhead (2-26).

Phil Brown (37), Lee Gray (34), Morgan Whelan (2-17), Adam Knight (2-25 and 21no), Jonah Steele (2-29) and Matthew Mitchell (2-49) were key contributors to Nostell’s 27-run win at Hensall.

Adam Thornton (40) was Hensall’s top batsman.

Normanton handed out a 134 run trouncing to Pegler in Sunday’s re-arranged game.

There was no play in the Pegler v Thorpe Audlin and Sykehouse v Normanton fixtures on Saturday.

In Division Six West, Ryhill and Havercroft’s home match against Garforth was washed out. Second-placed Ryhill are 10 points adrift of leaders Pledwick who beat Newton Hill.

Crigglestone won by four wickets at Calder Grove whose defeat was hard on Adam Hoffmann (35no).

Horbury Bridge coasted to an eight-wicket win against Denby Grange who were routed for 68 by Thomas Rogers (4-33), Thomas Allatt (2-22), Brett Hinchcliffe (2-3) and Daniel Allatt (2-4).

Featherstone bowed out of the Heywood-Williams Trophy at the second round stage with Sunday’s 86-run home defeat against Horbury Bridge.

Sam Perkin (53), Jamie Howarth (38) and Ben Terry (30) led Horbury to 216, despite Chris Appleyard’s 5-37 and Jack Lee’s 2-41,

Captain Dave Merrick’s 33 was in vain for Featherstone whose reply fell well short on 130-9.

Glasshoughton reached the last eight by comfortably beating Wakefield Thornes.

Jordan Whipp (39), Danny Weaver (37), skipper Tony Gale (36) and Tony Rusling (31no) supplied the bulk of Glasshoughton’s total of 187-7.

Thornes bowler Tom Osborne had figures of 2-38.

Dean Medley (4-32), Whipp (2-4) and Chris Swift (2-39) sent the Thornes reply collapsing to 98 all out after Ben Harrison (49) had tried to hold the innings together.

The draw for the quarterfinals is Calder Grove v Horbury Bridge, Old Sharlston v Knottingley Town, Barnby Dun v Glasshoughton and Eggborough Power Station v West Bretton. Ties to be played Sunday, July 2.