Tony outfoxes his rivals

HEMSWORTH’S Tony Fox won Saturday’s open match on Deer pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery with a catch of 86lb 6oz.

Sykehouse angler Terry Bullass was second with 76lb 1oz, Garth Sykes of Knottingley was third with 56 lb 9 oz and Mick Cornell, of Hemsworth, was fourth with 54 lb 14 oz.

This Saturday’s open match is on Hawk pond.

To book a place ring 01405 785206.

Leeds-based Yorkshire Post Angling Club hosted a midweek match on Viking Fishery’s Hawk pond.

Ken Gill won the match with 74lb 8oz.

Ian Ibbotson was second with 45lb and John Rimmer third with 38lb 12oz.

On Saturday the CMB Angling Club’s match on Fox pond was won by James Parry with 49lb 14oz.

On Sunday, the Aketon AC match on Fox pond was won by P Whitehead with 52 lb 10 oz.

J Willmoor second with 52lb and B Whitehead third with 36lbb 2oz.

The Clayton Angling Club match on Deer pond was won by S Vaughan with 46lb. D Milner was second with 52lb.

S Armitage and J Jonas were joint third. They each weighed in with 41lb.

Steve Varley won Fryston Angling Club’s match at Winfield Lakes, Spaldington, near Howden, with 65lb 14oz.

Lance Sydney was second with 64lb 4oz and Ian Roebuck third with 55lb 2oz.

Section winners were Gareth Gill (55lb 4oz) and Roy Copley (45lb 13oz).