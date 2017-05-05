Stuckey comes unstuck just one run short of his century

STREETHOUSE have a two point lead in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Three after coasting to a 168-run victory at Kilnhurst Colliery.

Lee Stuckey hit 99 before he was caught out and Stuart Camm was unbeaten on 60 as Streethouse piled up 269-9. James Cosgrove took 6-37 as Kilnhurst were routed for 101.

Second-placed Thurnscoe recorded a 96-run win against Thorpe Audlin whose most successful bowler was Matthew Faulkner (3-47).

Hundhill Hall are third in the table after making it two wins from two games by beating Nostell by 37 runs.

Jack Gascoigne hit a vital 45 off 40 balls for Hundhill who were sent collapsing from 85-5 to 109 all out by Paul Dalby (3-35), Dan Hurst (3-15), Adam Weston (2-29) and Jamie Buttery (2-24).

Hurst (18) and Matt Longdon (15) were the only Nostell batsmen in double figures as they were skittled for 72 by Sam Malyan (3-23), Simon Jewitt (3-24) and Scott Latimer (2-6).

Ferrybridge Power Station continued their excellent start in Division Four when Stuart Ellison (4-30) and Marc Lumb (41) led them to three-wicket win at Netherton.

Lewis Collis (4-38) and Lewis Binns (41) were best for Frickley in an 88-run defeat at Hatfield. Gareth Webber’s 65 was in vain for Ackworth in an 80-run loss at Pledwick, for whom Chris Day hit 145 not out.

Glenn Mitchell (47), Karl Guest (37no and 3-14) and Aimee Danks (3-24) shone in South Kirkby’s 86-run victory at Sykehouse.