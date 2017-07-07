Streethouse stay on course for league and cup double

Division One leaders Streethouse stayed on course for a league and cup double in Pontefract and District Cricket League by beating Rossington Main in Sunday’s Dyson-Skidmore Trophy quarterfinal.

Mark Robinson (64), Kyle Cleobury (45no) and Jonathan Hughes (43) led Streethouse to 204-4 and Cleobury (4-33) and Damian Bowles (3-32) restricted Rossington to 167.

In the semi-finals on July 16, Streethouse visit Hatfield Town and Ackworth host Frickley Colliery or Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Openers Joe Seddon and Danny Bridges led Ackworth to 271-2 against Stainborough.

Seddon smashed three sixes and 16 fours in a superb 117 and Bridges’ unbeaten 104 featured 14 boundaries.

Kieran McIntyre, Dale Longfield and Shaun Longfield each claimed three wickets as Stainborough were dismissed for 113.

Hatfield won by three wickets at West Bretton.

Hundhill Hall host Fenwick and Pledwick are home to Ackworth or Pollington in the AJS Teamwear Trophy semi-finals on July 16.

Scott Latimer (70), Jack Gascoigne (38) and Ben Dunn-Birch (35) batted excellently as Hundhill posted 217-9 against South Kirkby who were toppled for 100 by Reece Johnson (5-30) and Dan Ferguson (2-2).

Jack Danks (27) was Kirkby’s top scorer and Aimee Danks (3-36) and Dale Woolsey (3-38) the main wicket-takers.

Streethouse’s Mick Tucker (4-29) and Jason Holmes (2-42) restricted Fenwick to 152-9 but Streethouse managed only 47 in reply, with Holmes (24) scoring just over half the runs.

Horbury Bridge host Old Sharlston and West Bretton travel to Barnby Dun in the Heywood Williams Trophy semi-finals on July 16.

Knottingley and Glasshoughton both bowed out in the quarterfinals last Sunday.

Chasing Old Sharlston’s 127, Knottingley fell for 83.

Glasshoughton’s Jordan Whipp (3-29), Lucas Whipp (2-23) and Jake Medley (2-38) kept Barnby Dun at 182-9 in their 40 overs but the Castleford side managed only 108-8, despite Jordan Whipp’s 30.

West Bretton were indebted to Scott Ledger (23), Dan Wood (3-23), Chris Williams (2-13), Chris Reece (2-19) and Keith Whitehouse (2-15) for a 13-run win at Eggborough. Calder Grove conceded their tie against Horbury Bridge.