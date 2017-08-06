Sri Lanka holiday for Pontefract’s best dressed lady

RACING AND fashion combine at the annual Pontefract Ladies Day next Wednesday when the winner of the best dress lady competition will win an all-inclusive week-long holiday in Sri Lanka courtesy of RIU Hotels and Resorts.

The prize includes return flights from Manchester. RIU Hotels and Resorts are also providing a runners up prize of a three-night break for two at their new hotel in Dublin.

The Heart Angels will be on the lookout for the best dressed ladies from the minute the gates open at noon and they will allocate numbered cards to 100 lucky finalists before the judging gets under way in the parade ring at 1pm.

The first 500 ladies through the premier enclosure entrance will also get a free glass of bubbly and a buttonhole.

There’s some great action on the cards on the track. The feature race is the £15,000 tiesplanet.com - Ladies Love Guys In Ties Handicap.

Aside from being one of the best named races on the racing calendar, it’s also a high class handicap for three year olds.

Local bookmakers Jayne and Steve Robinson sponsor two races on the card on Ladies Day - a two year old novice race and a handicap for three year olds and up.

There’s a £10,000 bonus on offer to the winner of the two year old race, taking the prize money on offer to £18,000. Last year’s winner Perfect Madge went on to compete in the group two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket and the end of last season.

Sponsors of the best dressed lady competition RIU hotels and resorts also sponsor the veterans handicap on the day.

With the Park Suite restaurant, marquee and hospitality boxes already fully booked next Wednesday, racegoers are encouraged to book their tickets and badges early to avoid disappointment.

With a small number of ‘Premier Packages’ still available, there’s still the chance to upgrade.

For details visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk or ring 01977 781307.

Racing gets underway at 2.10pm and the gates open at noon.