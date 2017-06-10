Sprint handicap is feature race at Pontefract’s ‘Rugby League Evening’

RUGBY LEAGUE and horseracing are two of the biggest spectator sports regionally and nationally.

On Monday Pontefract will stage ‘Rugby League Evening’ when Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity will take over the racecourse for one night only.

There are some great offers available. Season ticket holders with any of the clubs will be able to come along on the night and pay just £5 to get in to the grandstand and paddock enclosure. Fans will need to remember to bring their season ticket along with them.

Those wanting to make a night of it can meet their teams’ heroes with the VIP package.

For just £42, fans will have the opportunity to meet, greet and mingle with their favourite players in the luxury of the private rugby league hospitality box. With private viewing balconies overlooking the parade ring and winning post, as well as a hot buffet and a table for the evening, it’s an opportunity to make it a night to remember.

The feature on the track is the Mr Wolf Sprint Handicap.

This £15,000 race over six furlongs remembers one of the all-time Pontefract greats.

Runners in this race have a huge mountain to climb to emulate the great Mr Wolf – he ran at Pontefract an incredible 36 times throughout his career, winning there on eight occasions. He ran his last race at the course back in July, 2012, but will be back on the night to parade before racing starts.

The race itself is always a fiercely competitive event and last year, the first five horses were separated by just three quarters of a length with Dutch Mist just getting her nose ahead in the final stride for the Kevin Ryan team.

At the other end of the scale, The Tony Bethell Memorial forms the third round of the 2017 Stayers Championship.

The evergreen course favourite, Tuscan Gold, is the current leader and he’ll be back to try to regain his 2015 crown.

The course’s ‘postcode lottery’ promotion gives those with a DN postcode the chance to pick up a free ticket. There are 100 tickets available. For full information visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk