Record breaker Litchfield narrowly misses out on World medal

Badsworth swimmer Max Litchfield suffered the heartbreak of another near miss, but came away from the World Championships in Budapest with two new British records.

It was agony for the 22-year-old when he finished fourth for the third major race in a row on Sunday, although there was some consolation in recording his fastest ever swim in his favourite 400m individual medley event.

After narrowly missing out on 400m individual medley bronze at the Rio Olympics last year, Litchfield was also fourth in the 200m IM at the World Championships last week and set a new national record in the heats. In the 400m he qualified in second place and looked set to win at least a bronze medal until outsprinted by Japan’s Daiya Seto in the last length.

His time of 4:09.62 was exactly two seconds faster than he swam in the Olympics, however, and he had the consolation of setting a new British and Commonwealth record.