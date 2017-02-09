Promotion contenders Hemsworth host Phoenix in ‘massive game’

HEMSWORTH RUFC are gearing up for their biggest home game this season against Yorkshire Division Four promotion rivals Rotherham Phoenix at Moxon Fields on Saturday (2.15pm kick-off).

Hemsworth are second, just one point ahead of Phoenix.

“There are six games remaining and this is a massive match for us,” said Hemsworth head coach Adam Bradley.

“We can consolidate second place if we beat Rotherham on Saturday. We are aiming to win and also collect a bonus point if we can.”

Bradley expects a tough test against Phoenix who drew 33-33 at home with Hemsworth earlier this season.

“Phoenix had a good away win in their last game at Leeds Corinthians who are a good side and beat us at home.

“That is our only home defeat this season and we are in excellent form ourselves. We have won our last four matches,” he added.

“It would be great if we could have a big turn-out of spectators on Saturday from the local community and from former players.

“Our players have come a long way this season. The club is doing really well and moving forward.

“We are certainly heading in the right direction.

“The honesty and team spirit is tremendous and obviously we will be looking to continue that attitude in training this week and in Saturday’s game against Rotherham.”