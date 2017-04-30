Pontefract stage 28th Northern Racing College charity day

NEXT WEDNESDAY is the day when Pontefract traditionally looks to the future stars of racing, both human and equine.

The course stages its 28th annual Northern Racing College charity day.

The entire race meeting is unique in the fact that the body of the card sees races sponsored by William Hill, totepool, Betfred and Coral.

All these bookmakers traditionally set aside their commercial rivalry on this day in order to encourage the grass roots and future of the sport.

The Northern Racing College, based just outside Doncaster, was set up in 1984 and provides a range of courses at all levels for people who are looking at the horseracing industry as a future career.

It also offers those currently in the business the chance to develop their qualifications and skills.

The racing on the day casts an eye to future stars.

The opening two year old maiden, jointly sponsored by the EBF and William Hill, is historically an informative event.

The race was won a few years ago by the subsequent globetrotting superstar Peniaphobia who won another group two race in Hong Kong earlier this year.

While last year’s winner Mailshot hasn’t hit the same heights yet, he’s proved an extremely useful horse and has already bagged a couple of wins this season. His trainer, Mark Johnston, has won the last two runnings of the event (following Sixth Sense in 2015) and he will be out to make it three in a row.

The three year old totepool maiden also has a rich history - John Gosden’s Royal Ascot winner Remote made his debut in this a few years ago.

Last year, Red Cadeaux’s half brother Amazing Red looked like a potential superstar for the Ed Dunlop team when scooting clear of a decent field to win the race.

Punters next Wednesday will be on the lookout for another superstar to hit the Pontefract turf this year.

Again, looking ahead to the stars of tomorrow, the card concludes with the third round of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap.

Rowan Scott won the overall title last year but was runner up in this contest as Natalie Hambling and Coiste Bodhar showed their rivals a clean pair of heels.

The £12,000 Coral Fillies’ Handicap is the feature race on the card.

Keith Dalgleish’s Maleficent Queen was a hugely impressive winner last year.

She ended her season competing in a group one at Royal Ascot.

The racecourse postcode lottery gives the opportunity for anyone based in Sheffield to come racing for free.

By sending a stamped addressed envelope to the racecourse, residents can get a ticket to the grandstand and paddock enclosure.

The racecourse will once again be offering discounted tickets to those who book in advance.

Visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk for more information.