Pontefract’s Ladies Day meeting given the go ahead

Have your say

This afternoon’s Ladies Day meeting at Pontefract racecourse will go ahead as planned after the track passed an early morning inspection.

Course officials held an inspection at 6.30am following yesterday’s heavy rain, with 26 millimetres falling on Tuesday and overnight.

The track is reported to be fit for action with the ground described as soft, heavy in places.

Racing gets underway at 2.10pm and the gates open at noon.