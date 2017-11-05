Pontefract Racecourse in running for four prestigious awards

Pontefract Racecourse is thrilled to have been announced as a finalist in four categories for the prestigious Showcase & Awards, hosted by the Racecourse Association (RCA).

The Showcase & Awards is the marquee event of British racecourses that annually celebrates first class customer experience in partnership with Moët Hennessy and the Racing Post.

Pontefract Racecourse has been shortlisted in the Best Campaign, Operational Excellence, Love of the Sport and Top Spot categories.

From the five finalists in each category the winners will be revealed at the Showcase & Awards ceremony on Thursday, November 16 at Newbury Racecourse.

The Best Campaign category celebrates excellence in the sphere of marketing while the #TopSpot Award is looking for stand alone initiatives, large or small, that enrich the racecourse brand and/or raceday experience for customers.

The Wall of Fame obviously caught the judges eye as it was shortlisted for both of these awards – the only initiative across all categories to have been shortlisted twice.

The Love of the Sport Award celebrates initiatives that both enrich and extend the reach of the sport to customers and the West Yorkshire track impressed judges with their zoned Sunday race meeting, which allowed racegoers to experience different aspects of a day at the races.

The Operational Excellence Award recognises exceptional delivery and behind the scenes initiatives that improve the operational performance and customer service at racecourses with Pontefract being praised for the innovative way that they reach out to the racegoer.

Racecourses across Yorkshire have done well with York, Catterick, Ripon, Redcar and Beverley also up for awards at the illustrious ceremony.

Richard Hammill, assistant manager at Pontefract Racecourse, said: “It’s a huge honour for Pontefract to be recognised as finalists in four categories at the Showcase Awards.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to be able to compete against the likes of such fantastic racecourses as York and Ascot.

“Having won an award for our Art of Racing Raceday at the ceremony last year, we are determined to keep on improving and better the racing experience for our customers.”

Pontefract only narrowly missed out on taking two awards at the 2016 ceremony when their Rugby League Evening was just pipped.

Stephen Atkin, RCA chief executive, said: “I am delighted for Pontefract Racecourse for their success in being named a finalist in four categories at the 2017 Showcase & Awards.

“It is a highlight of our year to see all of the quality Showcase Awards submissions go before the judges to measure the impact and growth of the initiatives that our racecourses have delivered and clearly Pontefract have enjoyed an excellent year.

“I extend my congratulations to the team for their hard work in securing this achievement and wish them the best of luck for the ceremony at Newbury on Thursday, November 16 where we’ll see if they can join our esteemed list of winners.”